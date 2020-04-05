|
Catherine Helen Kelly
Dumont - Catherine Helen Kelly (nee Tully) of Dumont, NJ passed away on April 4, 2020. Born on June 23, 1931 in Manhattan to John and Catherine Tully (nee Harrigan), she was the beloved wife of the late James Kelly and proud mother to Kathleen (John Altieri), Debra (Fernando Morales), Valerie, James (Theresa), John (Jodi), Janet (Rob Davino), Patti (John O'Donoghue) and Joseph. Catherine was adored by her 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. There was, however, no one she cherished more than Joe. Catherine was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Dumont for sixty years and she loved her faith. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Dumont Women's Club and a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Catherine touched the lives of many people. She was often busy baking and elaborately decorating cakes for every occasion and delivering them far and wide. It was a special treat for the grandchildren to spend the day with Mama making chocolate candy molded into delightful, familiar characters. And, there were many friends and relatives who were happy to be remembered by her with a card, not only on Christmas and birthdays but St. Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day and Easter as well. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Spectrum for Living, Development Dept., 210 Rivervale Road, Suite #3, River Vale, NJ 07675.