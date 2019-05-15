|
Catherine Hirschenson
Saddle River - Catherine Hirschenson, 87 years old, of Saddle River, New Jersey formerly of Ho-Ho-Kus and Wanaque, New Jersey passed away on May 11, 2019 with her daughter Valerie by her side.
Catherine was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 19, 1931 to the late Sotire and Vassiliki Manikas and was raised in the Bronx. She lived in Ho-Ho-Kus for 40 years before moving to Wanaque, NJ and then to Saddle River in 2018.
Catherine married her high school sweetheart Bernie on November 22, 1953. She worked for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company right after high school and was there until they moved to New Jersey in the late 1950's. Catherine and Bernie made a wonderful life in New Jersey where they raised their daughter.
She attended Bergen Community College in the 1980's as an art major. Art was her passion. She was an accomplished artist and had numerous art shows displaying her magnificent works of art. These paintings will be cherished by her family and friends for years to come.
Catherine will be remembered for her extraordinary way she delivered jokes and stories, her sense of humor was her gift and she was the life of the party back in the day. She traveled the world with Bernie and shared her love of photography with him as well.
As she got older her "no filter" approach was difficult to hear, but we knew that came with age and later her dementia. Dementia is a horrible disease that changes a person. It is remarkable to her family who witnessed these changes over the years that someone with so much life, laughter, knowledge and strength could be so quiet, depressed and weak. Our hearts broke that she was lost after the love of her life died on May 12, 2018, and we knew that it only would be a matter of time for her to be with him again, and it is time. Catherine and Bernie are together again, laughing, enjoying art, music, and photography.
The family is thankful for the nurses, aides and management of Brighton Gardens of Saddle River that took care of her since July of 2018. There was such comfort in knowing she was watched over and taken care of every day. We know Catherine was a handful at times, but everyone understood and went along with her feistiness. It takes special people to help elderly patients with Alzheimer's and dementia and our family appreciates all of you. The outpouring of staff that stopped in to see her in her last hours was just remarkable. The stories and laughs that they shared showed that there was a connection and that helped assure us even more that she was loved until the end.
Catherine was also in the care of Valley Hospice for the last two months and this team of nurses, social workers, clergy and management was just so supportive, we can't imagine going through this without them. Thank you for all that you did for Catherine and Valerie during this very difficult time.
Catherine is survived by her devoted daughter Valerie (Christopher) Davey of New Windsor, New York and her two grandsons who she loved more than anything, Lucas and Matthew both of New York, her niece Jilda Manikas of CT and her nephew Christopher Manikas of New Jersey. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard, her brother Constantine and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to any organization of choice or to Food for Kids, Inc. 2 Fr. Tierney Drive, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Funeral will be private at the convenience of her family.
Funeral Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell