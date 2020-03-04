|
Catherine K. O'Grady
Ossining, NY - Catherine K. O'Grady, 85, of Ossining, NY, passed away on March 2, 2020. Formerly of Roseland, NJ, she was the beloved wife of the late Dr. James Joseph O'Grady; the loving mother of Maureen O'Grady-Hamre and husband Scott; Mary Ann O'Grady Sutterlin and husband Jay; and the late Sharon O'Grady; and the devoted grandmother of Elizabeth, Catherine, James and Mary Claire Sutterlin, and Nora-Lise Hamre. A graduate of Georgetown University's School of Nursing, she received her doctorate in nursing education from Columbia University's Teacher's College. Dr. O'Grady was an Associate Professor of Pediatric Nursing at William Paterson University College of Nursing, where she taught for 24 years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church, Ramsey, NJ. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. The family wishes for any donations to be directed to The Felician School for Exceptional Children, Lodi, NJ.