Catherine Kelleher
Dumont - Catherine (Hughes) Kelleher of Dumont, formerly of Fairview, NJ and Highbridge, (Bronx) NY. Catherine passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb 28, 2019. She was born in Foxford, County Mayo, Ireland, one of 5 children of Michael and Delia Hughes. She was the beloved wife of Denis for 65 years. Catherine will be missed deeply by her children, Thomas and his wife Joyce, Margaret and her husband Kevin Moore, Patrick and his wife Joanne, and Eileen and her husband Joseph DeLucia. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Patrick, Michael, Amanda, Ryan and Liam. Loving sister of the late Marie Devine and Ann Hoare, and brothers Henry and Patrick Hughes. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews both in the States and in Ireland. Family & friends are invited to call from 2-7pm on Sunday, March 3rd, at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese R.C. Church in Cresskill on Monday, March 4th at 11:30 am. The family would like to thank her caring doctors Dr. David Butler, Dr. Joseph Lauricella and Dr. Kasaryan and the wonderful aides Maria and Irma who were most caring and kind who took such good care of mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's name to . For more information visit barrettfuneralhome.net.