Catherine (Cathy) Knolmayer
Catherine (Cathy) Knolmayer

Catherine (Cathy) Knolmayer, nee DeZuzio born April 26, 1961 passed away at her home in Wellington Fl. on August 19th 2020, with her husband by her side.

She is survived by her loving husband Richard of Wellington Fl., step sons Richard and Dustin Knolmayer both of Paterson N.J., mother Terry Dezuzio of Montville N.J. brother Edward DeZuzio of Wayne N J, step siblings William Schmalz (Judy) of North Arlington N.J. Craig Schmalz (Dianne) of Uncasville CT. and Beth - Ann Belthoff (Alan) of Cypress, TX. Aunts Ann Dillon of Clifton N.J. Valerie (Tiny) Anzaldo (Dominic) of Paterson N.J. and uncle Tony Kaspirowicz of Clifton N.J. as well as many niece's , nephew's , cousins and of course her " Fur Babies"

She was predeceased by her father Amerigo (Mickey) DeZuzio, step mother Ann E Schmalz- DeZuzio and Uncle Jan Kaspirowicz.

A memorial service will be held at St. Geraro's 501 West Broadway Paterson N.J at 7 pm

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy's name can be made to The Humane society, Autism Society of America, Make a wish foundation .




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
