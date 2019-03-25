|
Catherine L. Kurza
Kinnelon - Catherine L. Kurza, 84, of Kinnelon, formerly a longtime resident of Bergenfield, died at home Friday, March 22, 2019 in the care of her loving family.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Donny and his wife Ruthie, Lorraine Claussen, Cynthia Wagner and her husband Richard, Karin DeVincenzi and her husband Andrew, and John and his wife Margaret; her grandchildren, Amanda, Michelle and her husband Ridge, Monica, Zachary, Steven, Addison, Jennifer, Brooke, Thomas and Anthony; and her great-grandchildren, Caleb and Violet.
Visiting will be held Thursday from 3:30-7 p.m. at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A service will be held at 7 pm Thursday at the funeral home to conclude the visitation period. For a more complete obituary please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to a in Catherine's memory would be greatly appreciated by the Kurza family.