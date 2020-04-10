|
|
Catherine "Cathy" M. Diehl, (nee Zunin)
Catherine "Cathy" M. Diehl, (nee Zunin), 86, died peacefully at Pine Valley Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Spring Valley, NY on April 4, 2020. Former resident of Dumont, Montvale and Lakewood, NJ. Predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" E. Diehl (2011). Caring mother to Karen "Anna" Diehl, Richard "Rick" Diehl, and Maureen Kim. Devoted Grandmother to Mera, Stephen, Julia, Marie and Lilia. Dear sister "Rina" to brother Louis Zunin and predeceased sister Frances Hans.
Cathy was born in San Remo, Italy, lived her childhood in West New York, NJ, and moved to Bergen County as a young wife and mother. Long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge. After raising her children, she worked in the accounts payable department at Otis Elevators and for many years, at A&P Headquarters in Montvale, until her retirement.
Cathy is remembered by all for her sweetness, great cooking, sense of style, quilting talent, and world class shopping abilities. She lived a life abundant in love, travel, good friends, celebrations, and family gatherings. Her greatest qualities were her kindness and generosity, but most especially, her unconditional love and pride for each and every family member.
A funeral mass will be held at a future date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/appreciation-for-nursing-home-staff-during-covid19. Arrangements Frech-McKnight, Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com.