|
|
Catherine M. McCabe
It is with great sadness that the family of Catherine M. McCabe, announces her peaceful passing away on April 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Catherine was born September 27, 1931 to Marguerite and Edward Carroll in NYC and was the dear sister of Charles Carroll of Murrells Inlet, SC, along with Genevieve , John, Edward and Peter who predeceased her.
Catherine is survived by her four devoted children Patricia Free (Richard), Matthew J. McCabe, Barbara Hallowell (Bruce- deceased) and Jean Oates (James). Loving grandchildren, Kristy, Patrick, Kevin, Kaitlin, Connor (deceased, James, Kayla and Sean Patrick. Her great grandchildren Mason, Zachary, Gavin and Logan.
As a lifelong resident of Westwood, Catherine will be enormously missed by all who knew her including the many children whom she cared for and generously dispersed her famous grilled cheese, smartees and pretzel rods.
Due to these difficult and trying times, the celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In her honor, for all who knew her, show an act of kindness to someone.
Becker-funeralhome.com