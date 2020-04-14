Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine McCabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. McCabe


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. McCabe Obituary
Catherine M. McCabe

It is with great sadness that the family of Catherine M. McCabe, announces her peaceful passing away on April 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born September 27, 1931 to Marguerite and Edward Carroll in NYC and was the dear sister of Charles Carroll of Murrells Inlet, SC, along with Genevieve , John, Edward and Peter who predeceased her.

Catherine is survived by her four devoted children Patricia Free (Richard), Matthew J. McCabe, Barbara Hallowell (Bruce- deceased) and Jean Oates (James). Loving grandchildren, Kristy, Patrick, Kevin, Kaitlin, Connor (deceased, James, Kayla and Sean Patrick. Her great grandchildren Mason, Zachary, Gavin and Logan.

As a lifelong resident of Westwood, Catherine will be enormously missed by all who knew her including the many children whom she cared for and generously dispersed her famous grilled cheese, smartees and pretzel rods.

Due to these difficult and trying times, the celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In her honor, for all who knew her, show an act of kindness to someone.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -