Catherine M. McGreevy
Oradell - Catherine M. McGreevy, age 57, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 with her family by her side in Newark, NJ. She was born in Dublin, Ireland on November 12 1962 to Patrick and Ellen Redmond. She emigrated to the United States as a teenager and a single mother and worked her entire life to build a strong foundation for her family. Catherine was a loving mother, sister, wife and friend. Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Bob McGreevy, having been married for over 25 years; Daughter, Ciara Hughes, Dublin, Ireland; Son, Robert McGreevy, Oradell, NJ; Sisters: Helen McNulty (Martin), Mahwah, NJ; Angela Howe (Paul), Ireland; Brothers: Paul Redmond (Paula), Ireland; Patrick Redmond (Philomena), Ireland; Éammon Redmond (Adrienne), Ireland; Tony Redmond (Catherine), Ireland; and Robert Redmond (Maria), Ireland, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited for visitation this Saturday, February 22nd from 4-9 at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 24th at Saint Cecilia's Church, 55 W. Demarest Ave, Englewood, NJ. All to please meet at church. Entombment will follow at Rockland Cemetary, Sparkill, NY. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in loving memory of Catherine M. McGreevy may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.