Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Clifton - Catherine M. Murphy, 93, of Clifton, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Born in Clifton, Catherine was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of St. Paul R.C. Elementary School and Clifton High School, both of Clifton, Fairleigh-Dickenson University, Rutherford and St. Mary's School of Nursing, Passaic. Catherine was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and in the early 1960's she volunteered with The Sisters of Charity in South America as a Nurse.

Catherine was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Hospital, Pennington Avenue, Passaic, the Veterans Home, Paramus and then at various nursing homes in the Passaic County area.

She was a faithful parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church, Clifton where she was an Honorary Member of the Rosary Society. Catherine also was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Church Bowling League in Clifton.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Jack Murphy and four sisters, Lillian Muller, Ruth Somer, Margaret M. Nilan and Anna Mae Holly.

Survivors include: several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Friday from 3 to 7 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral services will be Saturday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Paul R.C. Church, 231 Second St, Clifton, NJ 07011. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
