Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
747 W. Bay Ave.
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Stolz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Stolz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Stolz Obituary
Catherine M. Stolz

Brick - Catherine M. Stolz, 94, of Brick passed on December 23, 2019. Born in Oneida, NY she attended business school in Albany, NY and worked as an Administrative Assistant in the English Department at Bergen Community College in Paramus, NJ for 25 years. Catherine formerly resided in Oradell, NJ from 1963 to 1988 before moving to Jamison, PA and settling in Barnegat, NJ. She was active in the Barnegat community and a devoted member of St. Mary's Church. She loved being with family and friends and traveling to Cape Cod.

Predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, John J. Stolz, she is survived by her five children and their spouses, Susan & the late William Ashley, Janet & Robert Westcott, John & Janet Stolz, Thomas Stolz, Robert & Kimberley Stolz as well as many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 9:30 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 747 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Interment will follow in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown. Barnegat Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -