Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Interment
Following Services
Laurel Grove Memorial Park
Totowa, NJ
Resources
1933 - 2020
Clifton - Catherine (nee Ferias) Maloof, 86, of Clifton, passed away January 30, 2020. Born in New York City, Mrs. Maloof resided in Clifton for most of her life. Before her retirement, she was employed with Honeywell Corp. of Teterboro for 50 years. Mrs. Maloof had been a faithful parishioner of the former St. George R.C. Church in Paterson for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo Aiello in 2003; her son-in-law, Troy Tenkate; and her brother, Frank Mundy.

Survivors include; two children, Stephen Maloof (Lynn) of Clinton Twp. and Debra Tenkate of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren, Daryl Tenkate of Clifton, Ashley Schiavino (Anthony) of Union Twp., NJ and Ross Maloof (Bee) of Portland, OR; and one great-granddaughter, Lucca Schiavino.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1 to 5 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The funeral service will be held Monday morning 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by the interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences.
Remember
