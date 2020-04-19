|
|
Catherine Marie Ventura
Hawthorne - Catherine Marie Ventura, 94, of Hawthorne, NJ passed away on April 17, 2020.
Catherine was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas Ventura, and son, Tommy "Rock and Roll" Ventura. She is also predeceased by her brother, Joseph DeMello, and sister, Theresa Sloss. Catherine is survived by her son Frederick Robert Stansfield of Palmetto, FL; hisex-wife Mae Stansfield of Hawthorne, NJ; grandson Frederick Robert Stansfield IIIand his wife Michele, great-granddaughter Rory Marie and great-grandson Frederick Patrick residing in North Haledon, NJ; granddaughter Shea Stansfield Williams, her husband Peter and great-granddaughter River Paige Williams residing in Maplewood, NJ.
Catherine is survived by her daughter Kathleen Bator and her husband Kenneth of Northvale, NJ; grandson Daniel Bator and great-grandson Westley Cole residing in Dumont, NJ; grandson Christopher Bator and great-grandson Dylan James Hillman of Tuscon, AZ. Catherine is survived by her son, Kevin Stansfield of Lyndhurst, NJ. Catherine is survived by loyal family members Joseph and Frances Bongiorno and family of Wanaque, NJ; Michael and Sue Campanello and family of Woodland Park, NJ; and Cindy and Chip Lowell and family of Havana, FL. For over forty years Catherine resided in Hawthorne. She spent her years there as a devoted wife, loving mother and homemaker. She was a wonderfully proud grandmother to four grandchildren and great-grandmother to five great grandchildren. Catherine loved and enjoyed time with her friends around town and at the spa. She traveled and loved to visit new places. She especially loved Atlantic City. Catherine was full of life. Whether meeting her for the first time or the hundredth time, Catherine would always share a laugh and hug with you. She will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of meeting her. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. To leave condolences please go to www.delozito.com