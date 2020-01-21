|
Catherine "Kay" Marshall
Bergenfield - Catherine "Kay" Marshall (née Fronti), of Bergenfield, died peacefully at her home on January 21, 2020 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late George Marshall (1985). Loving mother of Cathleen Raffa and husband John of River Edge. Dear grandmother of Brian Louis Raffa and wife Jacqueline of Illinois and Meghan Catherine Raffa of Arlington, VA.
Born and raised in Tenafly, NJ to Louis and Matilda Fronti on February 11, 1917, and a longtime employee of NVE Bank, where she managed the Cresskill and Tenafly branches. Upon retirement, Kay volunteered her time at the Thrift Shoppe in the former West Side Presbyterian Church of Englewood.
Graveside Service Friday, 11 AM, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arragements: Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory may be made to .