Catherine (Kay) Math
Franklin Lakes - Catherine (Kay) Math passed away on November 23, 2020. Kay Math of Franklin Lakes, NJ was born Catherine Rose Suder in Hooversville, PA on April 14, 1931. The eldest daughter of Mary R. Suder and Joseph Suder, Kay will be remembered for her warmth, creativity, generosity of spirit and remarkable thoughtfulness. She dedicated her life to her family and is survived by her daughters, Irene, Nancy (Murphy), Rosemary, Suzanne (Schwarz) and son, Anthony, grandchildren Daniel and Lauren Murphy and Sabrina, Keira and Juliette Schwarz. She is also survived by her dear sister Maryann Wells and her brother, John Suder.