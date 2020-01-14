Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Catherine "Kay" McGrath Obituary
Catherine "Kay" McGrath

Washington Township - Catherine "Kay" McGrath, 97, of Washington Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and siblings Mary, Joseph, and John. Kay is survived by her children, Tom (Pat), Frank (Clista), and Cathie, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2 - 4 PM and 7 - 9 PM at Becker Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Becker-funeralhome.com
