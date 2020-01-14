|
|
Catherine "Kay" McGrath
Washington Township - Catherine "Kay" McGrath, 97, of Washington Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and siblings Mary, Joseph, and John. Kay is survived by her children, Tom (Pat), Frank (Clista), and Cathie, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2 - 4 PM and 7 - 9 PM at Becker Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel.
