Catherine Mildred Hutzel
Pompton Plains - Catherine Mildred Hutzel, 95, of Pompton Plains, formerly a longtime resident of Rutherford, died on April 3, 2020.
Born in Newark NJ, Catherine was the daughter of Louis and Yolan Bauer. Marrying William Nadler Hutzel, the couple settled in Rutherford, raising three sons.
A talented and passionate musician, she taught piano for over 60 years. Catherine was so beloved by her students, that many, who were children when she taught them, still kept in touch with her until her passing. When she taught, a typical half-hour piano lesson sometimes lasted an hour. A lesson usually ended enjoying fresh brownies that had been baking in the oven during the lesson. Catherine was also a volunteer at Hackensack University Medical Center working with Tomorrow's Children for 10 years before retiring to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains, NJ. She will be remembered for her love of family, great cooking, beautiful smile and great sense of humor.
She is lovingly survived by her three sons, William and his wife Peggy, Robert and his wife Jeanne, and Jamie and his wife Joanna; her grandchildren, Robert W Hutzel, Jessica Gillott, Christine DePoto, Tracy Ramos, Katelyn Smith, Lauren Campbell and Aleigh Hutzel; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband William.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations, the family will be holding services at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Tomorrow's Children's Fund, the or to a charity to support breast cancer research would be greatly appreciated by the Hutzel family.