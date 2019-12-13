Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine O'Connell (Kay) Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine O'Connell (Kay) Garcia Obituary
Catherine (Kay) O'Connell Garcia

Catherine(Kay)O'Connell Garcia passed away peacefully after a long illness two months ago at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her husband Frank, and her sister Suzanne Hausler.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Jeanmarie Apgar of Green Village N.J, her brother Dan O'Connell of Carolina Shores, NC and many nieces and nephews. Kay was the past President of the Paramus Woman's Club, a member of the Rotary, the Democratics of Paramus and the Public Safety Association. She was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation Church and served as a Special Minister of Communion and was a member of the Rosary Society. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at her church on December 21, 2019 at 12:00PM. Please come and celebrate a life well lived!
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -