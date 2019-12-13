|
|
Catherine (Kay) O'Connell Garcia
Catherine(Kay)O'Connell Garcia passed away peacefully after a long illness two months ago at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her husband Frank, and her sister Suzanne Hausler.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Jeanmarie Apgar of Green Village N.J, her brother Dan O'Connell of Carolina Shores, NC and many nieces and nephews. Kay was the past President of the Paramus Woman's Club, a member of the Rotary, the Democratics of Paramus and the Public Safety Association. She was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation Church and served as a Special Minister of Communion and was a member of the Rosary Society. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at her church on December 21, 2019 at 12:00PM. Please come and celebrate a life well lived!