|
|
Catherine Otto
Rutherford - Catherine P. Otto, 86, of Rutherford passed away Monday 3/31/2020. Born in Jersey City to William Denzer & Catherine (nee Hitzfeld).Catherine married the love of her life Roy and resided in Rutherford where together they raised two children.
Catherine was an executive secretary from 1977 to 1993 for Panasonic Broadcast Company in Secaucus, prior to that Catherine worked for NAM in NYC, from 1953 to 1960. She loved her family more than anything. Catherine enjoyed playing Scrabble and watching her favorite team the Yankees.
Catherine is predeceased by her husband Roy (2005) and survived by her children, Catherine Marie Hoffman & husband Glenn & Roy William, her grandchild, Kevin Hoffman, and her niece Michele.
Services are private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Catherine's memory to the National MS Society www.nationalmssociety.org
Visit calhounmania.com