Paramus - Catherine Pfefferkorn (née Carroll), 83, of Paramus, NJ, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. For over forty years, Catherine worked for Thales Group, in Totowa, NJ, informally mentoring young women in the company and often traveling to Paris, France, on business. In her retirement, she enjoyed playing golf and bridge with friends but especially loved spending time with her granddaughters. Catherine was a parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus, NJ, through which she frequently volunteered to serve the community by preparing meals for those less fortunate.

Catherine was the cherished wife of the late Blase Pfefferkorn (2001); loving mother of Blase James Pfefferkorn and his wife Debra Listander and Kelly Jane Tisosky and her husband Michael Tisosky, both of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; treasured grandmother of Ashley Jane Bassett and her husband Graham Bassett and Chelsea Michele Tisosky and her fiancé Austin Segal; and dear sister of Jane Persson and the late James and Edmund Carroll.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, 50 W Midland Ave, Paramus, NJ.

Interment will take place at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
