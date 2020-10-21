1/1
Catherine R. "Kay" Calabrese
Catherine R. Calabrese "Kay"

Totowa - Calabrese, Catherine R., (nee Hickey),"Kay" 98, of Totowa, passed away on October 21, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Patrick M. Calabrese (1996). Beloved mother of Kathy Pizzichetta and her husband Larry. Cherished grandmother of Patrick Pizzichetta and his wife Katrina. Adored great-grandmother of Dominick Pizzichetta. Dear sister of Rosemary Smith and the late Charles Smith. Loving aunt of Carolyn Kasunich and Laura Parry.

Kay grew up in Hoboken and lived in Lodi before moving to Totowa. She was a long time parishioner of St. James of the Marches Church. Kay loved her gambling excursions, visits to the beauty salon, manicures, pedicures, and going out to lunch with family and friends. She was famous for her hot peppers which were always a favorite at family gatherings. A devoted cat lover most of her life, in her later years Kay doted on her grand-dog, Callie, who always kept her company.

The family will receive their friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9-10 AM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM at St. James of the Marches Church, 410 Totowa Rd., Totowa. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Rd., Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or to your favorite charity would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
