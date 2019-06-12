|
Catherine "Cathy" (née Meitzler) Regas
Dumont - Catherine "Cathy" Regas (née Meitzler), age 63, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with Cancer on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Kostosdinos "Dino" Regas. Devoted mother of Jason Regas and wife Lindsay, and Stephanie Regas. Cherished Grandmother (Grama) of Emma and Leena. Dear sister of Robert Meitzler and his wife Lynne, and John Meitzler. Cherished aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Cathy was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Ruth E. (née Hanson) and Edward H. Meitzler. She was raised in Palisades Park, NJ and grew up involved in cheerleading, dance, and enjoyed home economics. Her love for sewing led to a passion for designing her own clothing. Cathy met Dino at the age of 19 and they shared 43 beautiful years of marriage together, including the last 35 years as Dumont residents.
Cathy's heart was full of love and she was considered a second mom to many. She was honest and loving, straightforward and strong. Cathy was very proud of her children and loved to be involved in everything they did. She enjoyed helping with their sports and school activities, including band and costume design for theatre. In her spare time she loved to crochet and tend to her garden. She especially enjoyed the time she spent baking with her daughter and granddaughters. For the past ten years Cathy also worked as a teller at Mariners Bank of Dumont.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Cathy's life on Saturday, June 15th, from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. Cremation will be private and at a later date her ashes will be buried with family at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cathy may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; mskcc.convio.net/goto/CathyRegas.