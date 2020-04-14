|
Middlebury, CT - Catherine Rose Ripke (nee Lia), 96, of Middlebury, Connecticut since 2009 and formerly of Carlstadt, New Jersey for 25 years, passed away on April 8, 2020 from a fall in her home. Kay was born in Hoboken, NJ, and carried Hoboken in her heart her entire life. Prior to retiring over 30 years ago, she was an Accounts Receivable Clerk for Singer Shop Rite in Jersey City for 25 years. Catherine was a former member of the Carlstadt Seniors. Kay loved to travel with her husband, and was an excellent baker and cook. Kay and her sister Lucille would love nothing more than to head out for shopping, dancing, visiting and enjoying their retirement. She lived her last several years at the Southmayd Home in Waterbury, Ct, a beautiful residential care facility. The family would like to thank the staff at Southmayd Home for the comfort and care she was given, and to thank her personal aides Belinda DuPre and Miriam. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Ripke, whom she married in 1944, while Ed was on leave from the Navy. They made their home in Hoboken, where all their children were born. Loving mother of Barbara Fischetto of Waterbury, CT and her husband the late Charles Fischetto, Kenneth Ripke and his wife Deborah of East Rutherford, NJ and Karen Rotella and her husband Ronald of Middlebury, CT. Cherished grandmother of Stacey, Jason, Matthew and predeceased by Charlton and great grandmother of eight and great-great grandmother of one. Dear sister of Lucille Tobin. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 was private due to the current pandemic. A mass and memorial service will be held in New Jersey once restrictions are ended. Memorial donations may be sent to the Southmayd Home, 250 Columbia Blvd. Waterbury, Ct 06710 for "Resident Activities". Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.