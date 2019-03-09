|
Catherine S. Mirabella
Hillsdale - Mirabella, Catherine S. (nee Adelgais) of Hillsdale passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Prior to retiring she worked as a secretary for Langan Engineering in Saddle Brook for many years, prior she worked for The Boy Scouts of America in River Edge and Xenergy in Secaucus also as a secretary. Catherine was an extremely talented seamstress, who volunteered with the NJ Association of Verismo Opera for many years and for which she received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore R. Mirabella (2017). Cherished mother of John Mirabella and his wife Terri of Bogota, Michael Mirabella of Tinton Falls and Thomas Mirabella and his wife Karin of Waldwick and the late Catherine Anne Mirabella and Debbie Mirabella. Loving grandmother of Michelle Ann, John Michael and Thomas Leonard. Dearest sister of the late Rose Yukob, Frank Adelgais and Linda Podomov. The funeral will begin on Monday March 11, at 10:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. Entombment and Prayer Service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com