On August 15, 1985, my Mom and I were blessed when Catherine became our Landlady, and we lived above her and Tony for over 30 years. She was the kindest and most generous landlord one could ever ask for, and her family became our family. I always admired how active she was even into her early 90's, and she was as sharp as anyone! I missed chatting with her the last few years, but I am happy she is reunited with her beloved Tony in Heaven. You were the best, Catherine!



kevin p garvin

Friend