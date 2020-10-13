Catherine Santoro
East Rutherford - SANTORO, Catherine, (nee Miragliotta) left this world to meet the Lord on October 11,2020. She passed on peacefully in her sleep. Born on March 6, 1924, Catherine lived her whole life in East Rutherford. She had two brothers(Pete and Sal) and a sister(Jean). Catherine worked for Becton-Dickinson and Bright Star Battery where she met Anthony Santoro to whom she was married 70 years. Catherine was the devoted mother of Patricia (Keith) Charlesworth and June (Bob) Yucius. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Laurie, Jill, and Kyle. Loving great-grandmother of Kylie,Gage, Catherine, Bridget,Spencer, JR, Juliana, Jaxon, Allison, Emma, & Elizabeth. Catherine was definitely a people person. She loved her family, friends, and being with the East Rutherford Seniors. Everyone who came in contact with Catherine described her as sweet, kind, thoughtful, a good listener, someone to go to for advice, and a fantastic cook! She will be deeply missed.For immediate family only Funeral Friday October 16,2020 at 8:30AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 9:30AM at St. Joseph RC Church, East Rutherford. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. Family & Friends will be received on Thursday October 15,2020 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer's New Jersey 425 Eagle Rock Ave Suite 203 Roseland, NJ 07068 or American Cancer Society
20 Mercer St. Hackensack, NJ 07601. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com