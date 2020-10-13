1/
Catherine Santoro
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Santoro

East Rutherford - SANTORO, Catherine, (nee Miragliotta) left this world to meet the Lord on October 11,2020. She passed on peacefully in her sleep. Born on March 6, 1924, Catherine lived her whole life in East Rutherford. She had two brothers(Pete and Sal) and a sister(Jean). Catherine worked for Becton-Dickinson and Bright Star Battery where she met Anthony Santoro to whom she was married 70 years. Catherine was the devoted mother of Patricia (Keith) Charlesworth and June (Bob) Yucius. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Laurie, Jill, and Kyle. Loving great-grandmother of Kylie,Gage, Catherine, Bridget,Spencer, JR, Juliana, Jaxon, Allison, Emma, & Elizabeth. Catherine was definitely a people person. She loved her family, friends, and being with the East Rutherford Seniors. Everyone who came in contact with Catherine described her as sweet, kind, thoughtful, a good listener, someone to go to for advice, and a fantastic cook! She will be deeply missed.For immediate family only Funeral Friday October 16,2020 at 8:30AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 9:30AM at St. Joseph RC Church, East Rutherford. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. Family & Friends will be received on Thursday October 15,2020 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer's New Jersey 425 Eagle Rock Ave Suite 203 Roseland, NJ 07068 or American Cancer Society 20 Mercer St. Hackensack, NJ 07601. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral
08:30 AM
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
On August 15, 1985, my Mom and I were blessed when Catherine became our Landlady, and we lived above her and Tony for over 30 years. She was the kindest and most generous landlord one could ever ask for, and her family became our family. I always admired how active she was even into her early 90's, and she was as sharp as anyone! I missed chatting with her the last few years, but I am happy she is reunited with her beloved Tony in Heaven. You were the best, Catherine!
kevin p garvin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved