|
|
Catherine Seminerio
Carlstadt - Catherine Seminerio (nee Morreale), 84, of Carlstadt for 58 years, passed away on March 5, 2019. For over 10 years, she was a Human Resource Representative at Applied Graphics Technology in Carlstadt, retiring in 1998. Catherine was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. She was dedicated to her family and loved her grandchildren. Beloved wife of Joseph Seminerio. Loving mother of Edward Seminerio and his wife Carol, John Seminerio and his wife Gina, Joseph Seminerio and his wife Debra and Michael Seminerio and his wife Kimberly. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Mello, Rocco Seminerio, Kristen Coulter, Michael Seminerio, Joseph Seminerio, Michael James Seminerio, Alyssa Seminerio, Joseph N. Seminerio, Jessica Seminerio and great grandmother of Aria Mello and Saoirse Mello. Dear sister of the late Peter Morreale and Vincent Morreale. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Visitation Friday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Church - Restoration Fund, 120 Hoboken Rd., East Rutherford, NJ 07073 or the Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 84, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.