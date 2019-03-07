Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Seminerio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Seminerio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Seminerio Obituary
Catherine Seminerio

Carlstadt - Catherine Seminerio (nee Morreale), 84, of Carlstadt for 58 years, passed away on March 5, 2019. For over 10 years, she was a Human Resource Representative at Applied Graphics Technology in Carlstadt, retiring in 1998. Catherine was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. She was dedicated to her family and loved her grandchildren. Beloved wife of Joseph Seminerio. Loving mother of Edward Seminerio and his wife Carol, John Seminerio and his wife Gina, Joseph Seminerio and his wife Debra and Michael Seminerio and his wife Kimberly. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Mello, Rocco Seminerio, Kristen Coulter, Michael Seminerio, Joseph Seminerio, Michael James Seminerio, Alyssa Seminerio, Joseph N. Seminerio, Jessica Seminerio and great grandmother of Aria Mello and Saoirse Mello. Dear sister of the late Peter Morreale and Vincent Morreale. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Visitation Friday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Church - Restoration Fund, 120 Hoboken Rd., East Rutherford, NJ 07073 or the Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 84, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now