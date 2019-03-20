|
Catherine Stika
Little Ferry - Catherine M. Stika, 93, a lifelong resident of Little Ferry, NJ, passed away on March 15, 2019. Ms. Stika was pre-deceased by her parents William and Mary (nee O'Sullivan) Stika, by her brothers Thomas and wife Catherine and John and wife Margaret; sister-in-law Harriet Stika; nephew William Stika; and niece Catherine Ann Stika. She is survived by her brother Eugene; nieces Paula Fabbro, Katherine Stika Bisaha, Mary Stika, Margaret Stika-Walsh; nephews David Stika and Thomas Stika; and many cherished grand nieces and nephews.
In 1996, she retired from Stone Container, as payroll manager, with more than fifty years of service. Catherine was a graduate of Lodi High School and attended Donovan Business College, Hackensack, NJ. She was an active parishioner of St Margaret of Cortona Church, Little Ferry, NJ and a long-standing member of the St Margaret's Rosary Society and a member of the Little Ferry Historical Society and Felician College's Older is Better senior enrichment program. Catherine enjoyed singing. She sang with the Stuart W. Smith Singers and traveled with them internationally. She also loved to do needle-work, reading, vacationing and spending time with her family.
Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Friday, March 22, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 31 Chamberlain Ave, Little Ferry, at 11:00 a.m. Burial private. Visiting Thursday 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Margaret of Cortona Church Food Pantry, 31 Chamberlain Ave, Little Ferry, NJ or a in her memory. Visit trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.