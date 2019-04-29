Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
North Haledon - Catherine Sweetman, 92, of North Haledon, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born and raised in Midland Park, she lived there until moving to North Haledon in 2012. She was a member of the Midland Park Christian Reformed Church. She is survived by her sons John K. of Ilion, NY and Robert of Pine Bush, NY as well as 2 granddaughters Carly and Megan. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, John J. Sweetman in 2004. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00am on Wednesday followed by a funeral service at 11:00am at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory can be made to the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, 700 Mountain Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
