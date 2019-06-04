|
Catherine Theresa Tansey
Highland Lakes - Catherine Theresa Tansey(nee Garry), 81 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ. Born to Edwin and Dorothy Garry in Jersey City, NJ, she grew up in Teaneck, NJ and then she lived in Tenafly, NJ with her husband George Tansey. They summered in Highland Lakes for many years before moving there 25 years ago.
Catherine worked as Secretary of Court Calendar for the Bergen County District Court and Violations Bureau in Hackensack, NJ for 10 years and then worked as personal secretary for her younger brother at A.G. Young Associates in Leonia, NJ before retiring in 2018. Catherine was very involved with the Highland Lakes community, volunteering and serving 6 years as Trustee for the Country Club, served as HLCC Athletic Director, was the face of Team Tennis, announcer for the HLCC Swim Team was a member of the Highland Lakes Red Hat Society, former president and member of the Highland Lakes Ladies Aux. serving as Sunshine Chair and Fashion Show Emcee, member of the Senior Club. Catherine served 6 years on the Warwick Country Club Board of Directors, was part of the Teaneck High School Class of 56 Reunion Committee. She was an avid tennis player, bowler and golfer.
Catherine is predeceased by her husband, George B. Tansey(2013) and is the beloved mother of Michele Haas and her husband, Stephen of Ridgewood, NJ. Loving grandmother of Lindsay and Casey Haas of Ridgewood, NJ. Dear sister of Dorothy Garry of Hackensack, NJ and Edwin Garry and his wife, Helen of Tenafly, NJ. Aunt of Dorien Garry of Los Angeles, CA and Ashley Oxnard of Hillsdale, NJ. Devoted companion of Ron DuPont, Sr. of Highland Lakes, NJ.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral mass will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood, NJ. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the American Association for Cancer Research, www.aacr.org or the Goodwill Fund @ Highland Lakes Country Club and Community Association, P.O. Box 578, Highland Lakes, NJ 07422 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com