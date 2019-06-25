|
Catherine Tierney
Park Ridge - Catherine Tierney, 78, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to John and Mary Glennon. Loving mother of Billy Tierney and his wife, Robin (nee Kruger) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Maryanne Jonas and her husband, Grant of Demarest, NJ and John (Jay) Tierney and wife, Amy (nee Hope) of Denville, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Eddie and Danny Jonas; Jack and Mai Tierney. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, June 27 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Catherine's life and faith will be held at R.C. Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ on Friday, June 28 at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Catherine's name to Valley Home Care and Hospice. becker-funeralhome.com