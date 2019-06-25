Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
R.C. Church of the Presentation
271 West Saddle River Road
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Resources
Park Ridge - Catherine Tierney, 78, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to John and Mary Glennon. Loving mother of Billy Tierney and his wife, Robin (nee Kruger) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Maryanne Jonas and her husband, Grant of Demarest, NJ and John (Jay) Tierney and wife, Amy (nee Hope) of Denville, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Eddie and Danny Jonas; Jack and Mai Tierney. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, June 27 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Catherine's life and faith will be held at R.C. Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ on Friday, June 28 at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Catherine's name to Valley Home Care and Hospice. becker-funeralhome.com
