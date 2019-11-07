Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
Cathi S. Conti


1959 - 2019
Cathi S. Conti Obituary
Cathi S. Conti

Lewes, DE - Cathi S. (nee Mitchell) Conti, 60, formerly of Little Falls, died Wednesday at home.

Born in Montclair. NJ, Cathi resided in Cedar Grove for most of her life, moving to Pennsylvania in 1974 and then to Little Falls in 1986. She moved to Lewes, DE last year. Cathi was a pre-school teacher at Lightbridge Academy of Clifton.

Cathi was predeceased by her parents, Dale and Eloise (nee Willoby) Mitchell and by her brother, Michael Mitchell

She is survived by her husband, John Conti, Jr.; her daughter, Ashley Conti of Hamburg, Nj; her son, Timothy Conti and his wife, Jessica of Exeter, Pa.; her three sisters, Cheryle Mitchell of Woodland Park, NJ, Lori Green and her husband, Jake of Bernville, Pa. and Juli Pfautz and her husband, Bill of Laureldale, Pa; and her granddaughter, Summer Paisley Conti.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12:00-3:00 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958
