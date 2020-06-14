Cathleen M. Raffa (née Marshall)
River Edge - Cathleen M. Raffa (née Marshall) of River Edge, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the only child of George and Catherine Marshall of Seminary Court, Bergenfield, NJ, and attended the Bergenfield schools. She graduated from the King's College, Briarcliff Manor, NY, earning a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was a loving mother, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Girl Scout Troop Leader and taught in the River Edge school system until her retirement in 2014.
Cathleen is survived by her husband, John, and two children, her son Maj. Brian L. Raffa (USAF) and his wife Jackie of Fairview Heights, IL, and her daughter Meghan C. Raffa of Arlington, VA.
Visiting Tuesday 11 AM-1 PM at the Beaugard McKnight Funeral Home. 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge. Interment: George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathleen's memory to the American Cancer Society; https://donate3.cancer.org/
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.