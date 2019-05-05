|
|
Cathleen McGovern
Township of Washington - Cathleen McGovern (nee McManus), 77, of Township of Washington for 11 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away at home on May 2, 2019. Cathleen was born in County Cavan, Ireland and came to the U.S.A. in 1963. She first worked for NY Telephone Co. then became a homemaker to raise her family. Later, she worked as a lunch aide at Washington School in Carlstadt for 10 years and then was a home health aide for over 15 years. Mrs. McGovern was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, a member of the North Jersey Irish Assoc., the Carlstadt Mothers' Club and Friends of the Library. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was an animal lover. Beloved wife for 53 years of Michael J. McGovern. Loving mother of Mary De Siervo and her husband Rich, Michael McGovern, Patricia Redington and her husband Brian and Brian McGovern and his wife Tracey. Cherished "Granny" of Caitlin, Richie, Rory, Deirdre, Eamon and Luke. Dear sister of Margaret McPhillips, Patricia Shalvey, Jim McManus and Brian McManus. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-4, 7-9 PM.