Cathy J. Condon
Little Falls - Cathy J. Condon (nee Miller), age 69 of Little Falls at rest in Little Falls on November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold Condon of Little Falls. Loving mother of Kathleen Borovcanin and her husband Zoran of Kinnelon, Kerry Thompson and her husband Vinnie of Grafton, MA, Kevin Condon and his wife Michelle of Totowa, and Kara Condon of Little Falls. Adoring grandmother of Dylan, Daniela, Nicolas, Jakob, Ryan, Mark, Mason, Juliana, and Peyton. Cathy is also survived by her beloved dog, Nellie. Born in Paterson, she lived in Totowa until 1996 before moving to Little Falls. She was a teacher for Don Bosco Technical High School, Paterson for 24 years. She was a Vice Principal and then Principal at Queen of Peace High School, North Arlington and a Principal at St. Virgil's Elementary School in Morris Plains. She was also a consultant for Math & Science at the John P. Holland Charter School, Paterson, and an adjunct professor at William Paterson University, Wayne. Cathy was also a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Funeral mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 11:30 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.