|
|
Cecelia A. Siconolfi
Hasbrouck Heights - Cecelia A. Siconolfi (nee Merlino), 78, a lifelong resident of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away on August 22, 2019. Before retiring she was an Assistant to the V.P. of AGFA, co-owner of Terry's House of Beauty in Hasbrouck Heights, and CFO of Avianne Health Care Systems. She was also a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights. Cherished wife of 50 years of the late Robert A. Siconolfi. Devoted mother of Dr. Robert Siconolfi and wife Tosha of Lodi, Scott Siconolfi and wife Lauren of Hasbrouck Heights. Loving grandmother of Olivia, Isabella, Anthony, and Christian. Sister of Teresa Hall. Dear sister-in-law of Maria and Neil Di Benedetto, and Annette Ferruzzi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Corpus Christi R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department, 248 Hamilton Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com