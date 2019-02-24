Services
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 696-2900
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Valley RC Church
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Cobianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia Cobianchi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecelia Cobianchi Obituary
Cecelia Cobianchi

Landing - Cecelia Cobianchi (nee Brooks), age 87 of Landing, NJ, died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Cecelia grew up in the Riverside section of Paterson and attended Eastside High School. "Ceil" was a fantastic cook and hostess who enjoyed many crafts. She made Christening outfits that were absolutely beautiful. Ceil and her husband James were married in 1974 and they enjoyed traveling and boating together. They were like best friends and Ceil was heartbroken when Jim died in 2001. Since then, she's been working hard to be QVC's best customer.

Cecelia is survived by stepsons; John "Jack" Cobianchi (Donna) of Wayne, and James "Coby" Cobianchi (Colette) of Hawthorne, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband James (2001), and by her son Edward (1995).

Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 from 5-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Tue, Feb. 26, 2019 from the funeral home, then to Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, Wayne, where at 10:30 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. For more info visit www.vandermay.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now