Landing - Cecelia Cobianchi (nee Brooks), age 87 of Landing, NJ, died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Cecelia grew up in the Riverside section of Paterson and attended Eastside High School. "Ceil" was a fantastic cook and hostess who enjoyed many crafts. She made Christening outfits that were absolutely beautiful. Ceil and her husband James were married in 1974 and they enjoyed traveling and boating together. They were like best friends and Ceil was heartbroken when Jim died in 2001. Since then, she's been working hard to be QVC's best customer.
Cecelia is survived by stepsons; John "Jack" Cobianchi (Donna) of Wayne, and James "Coby" Cobianchi (Colette) of Hawthorne, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband James (2001), and by her son Edward (1995).
Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 from 5-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Tue, Feb. 26, 2019 from the funeral home, then to Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, Wayne, where at 10:30 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. For more info visit www.vandermay.com.