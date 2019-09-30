Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Grippo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia (Melone) Grippo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecelia (Melone) Grippo Obituary
Cecelia Grippo, (nee Melone)

Paramus - Cecelia Grippo, (nee Melone) 93, of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Cecelia worked for Hackensack Hospital as a Register Nurse for many years. She was a Parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation and a member of the Rosary Society. She was a resident of Paramus for 69 years.

Cherished wife of the late Carmine Grippo (2004). Loving mother of Diana Leicht of Paramus, NJ and her partner Tim Baierwalter, Joan Grippo of Rockleigh, NJ, Robert Grippo and his wife Loren Arethas of NYC, NY, and Michael Grippo and his wife Linda of New Rochelle, NY. Beloved grandmother to Peter, Matthew, James, and Lindsay.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home at 9:30 am followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Cecelia's memory may be made to Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now