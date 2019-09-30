|
Cecelia Grippo, (nee Melone)
Paramus - Cecelia Grippo, (nee Melone) 93, of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Cecelia worked for Hackensack Hospital as a Register Nurse for many years. She was a Parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation and a member of the Rosary Society. She was a resident of Paramus for 69 years.
Cherished wife of the late Carmine Grippo (2004). Loving mother of Diana Leicht of Paramus, NJ and her partner Tim Baierwalter, Joan Grippo of Rockleigh, NJ, Robert Grippo and his wife Loren Arethas of NYC, NY, and Michael Grippo and his wife Linda of New Rochelle, NY. Beloved grandmother to Peter, Matthew, James, and Lindsay.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home at 9:30 am followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Cecelia's memory may be made to Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037
