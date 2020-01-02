Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Cecelia Kohler Obituary
Cecelia Kohler

East Rutherford - Cecelia Kohler (nee De Fazio), 92, of East Rutherford for 66 years, passed away on January 2, 2020. When she was employed, she was a seamstress then later she was a receptionist at St. Joseph's Rectory. Cecelia was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, a member of the Rosary Altar Society and the East Rutherford Seniors. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and spending time with her family. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Kohler. Loving mother of Richard Kohler and his wife Sharon, Donna Ashachik and her husband Alan, Michael Kohler and his wife Carolyn and the late Gerald Kohler. Cherished grandmother of James, Danielle, Tammy, Megan, Rachel and great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Fran Brock, Stella McWhirter and the late Terry Tedino, Babe DeFeo, Jean Asaro, Vicky Tetro and Cabrina Dolcemascolo. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, 700 Mountain Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
