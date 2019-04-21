Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Cecelia M. (Parisi) Plunkett


Cecelia M. (nee Parisi) Plunkett

Lyndhurst - Plunkett, Cecelia M.(nee Parisi), 91, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Plunkett. Loving mother of Edward F. Plunkett, Jr & his wife Maria, Michele Alfano, Celia Meglio & her husband George, and the late Karen Julia. Cherished grandmother of John Alfano III & his wife Michelle, Marissa Partridge & her husband Christopher, George Meglio & his wife Margarita, and Nicholas Meglio. Adored great-grandmother of Mia Rose, Adriana, Alessandra, Gianna Michele, and Cecelia. She is also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday at 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Tuesday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers to honor Cecelia's memory do a good deed for someone in need or donations may be made to a . Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
