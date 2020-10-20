Cecelia Mae "Bubbles" Weidmann
Old Tappan - WEIDMANN, Cecelia Mae "Bubbles" (nee Davenport), on October 19, 2020, formerly of Old Tappan, NJ and Miami Shores, FL. Beloved wife of the late William Edwin "Bud" Weidmann (1991), loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bubbles was born in New York City on Dec. 23, 1928 to Marie Jane (nee Lanza) and William Joseph Davenport (Mayor of Old Tappan 1952-1955). They moved to Old Tappan a year later and lived in one of the first Sears-Built homes in the US, which is still standing.
Bubbles attended the one-room grade school in Old Tappan and was one of the 13 students that made up its first eighth grade graduating class. She graduated from Dumont High School, worked on the school newspaper and was the Drum Majorette of the marching band. After graduation, she attended Lasell College, MA. After graduating with an Associates Degree in Medical Sciences, Bubbles then worked for a NYC doctor as a medical secretary.
Bubbles and Bud met through mutual friends in High School and while Bud was serving during WWII overseas they were prolific writers to each other. After Bubbles graduated from College they married at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood, NJ on August 28,1948.
Together they built their home in Old Tappan where they raised their four children. Her children kept her busy, but she made time to substitute teach in the local elementary schools, be a Board member of the OT PTA, and a Girl Scout Troop leader.
She was a member of the OT Recreation Commission and various other boards and committees.
Bubbles was a member of the Recreation Commission for twenty years, four as its first Chairwoman. While on that Commission, she was a driving force advocating for the construction of The Old Tappan Golf Course, which is only one of a few municipally owned golf courses in the state. Bubbles also was an active member of the Golf Course Planning Committee, overseeing its construction.
As a member of St. Pius X RC Church, she was a member of the Rosary Society and served as its president. There she also taught religion classes and was involved with the CYO.
She loved to play and to watch tennis; and to watch and root for the NY Giants.
She enjoyed people, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends - old and new. She loved to have parties, especially dinner and pool parties as well as organize the poker games in the neighborhood.
Other of her delights was gardening, gourmet cooking and decorating for the holidays.
And Bubbles loved to travel! She and Bud went all over the world, enjoying each new location and adventure.
She and Bud bought a home in Miami Shores, FL, which they loved! Later, Bubbles moved to Florida permanently. She was an active member of the Heidi Hewes Cancer Group. In 2003 she moved to Classic Residences in Aventura, FL. Within the past few years she moved back up north to County Manor in Tenafly. Even as her mind deteriorated, Bubbles still enjoyed "all things pretty" and loved her hair done, lipstick on, wearing colorful clothes, jewelry and her daily walks around the facility where she received many a complement and she greatly enjoyed. We thank the staff at County Manor and Life Source Hospice for their care, kindness and compassion.
Besides her parents and her beloved husband, Bud, of almost 43 years, she is also predeceased by her siblings: William A. Davenport (1996) and Mary Lou Low (2008), and by three nephews (all brothers, in 1968) Duane, Daryl and Dale Davenport.
Surviving are her children: William J. Weidmann and wife Elizabeth of Old Tappan, NJ; Doreen M. Stickney and husband Timothy of Key Biscayne, FL; Cecelia D. Landin and husband Rick of Milwaukee, WI; and Mary Ellen Snow and husband Joseph of Alpine, NJ. And by her grandchildren: William J. Weidmann and wife Adrian; Robert T. Weidmann; Michael J. Stickney; Katherine M. Stickney Janke and husband Timothy; Pamela G. Landin Huenink and husband Tyler; David M. Landin and wife MacKenzie; Ashley M. Snow; and William J. Snow. And by her great-grandchildren: Bella, Carina, William and Tobias Weidmann; Temperance and Charity Janke; and Andrew and Joanna Huenink; and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road,
Westwood, NJ on Thursday, October 22nd, 5 -8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 268 Old Tappan Road, Old Tappan, NJ, on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, 201 Kings Highway, Sparkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to the Old Tappan First Aid Corps, 4 Russell Ave., Old Tappan, NJ 07675.
By visiting becker-funeralhome.com
, you may leave your expressions of condolence and find more information.