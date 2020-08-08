1/
Cecelia V. (Klein) Zollo
Cecelia V. (Klein) Zollo

Fair Lawn, NJ - Cecilia V. (Klein) Zollo, 97, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born and raised in Fort Lee, NJ she resided in Palisades Park prior to settling in Fair Lawn.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Grippo and Alphonso Zollo. Loving and devoted mother of Frank Grippo and wife Ann, Judy Ebers and husband Herb and Anthony Grippo and longtime partner Debbie Schackmann. Cherished grandmother of eleven. Adored great grandmother of nine.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ, www.vpfairlawn.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
