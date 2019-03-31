|
Cecil Patrick Doran
Vero Beach, FL - Cecil Patrick Doran, aged 93, passed away on March 26, 2019. He resided in Vero Beach, Florida after he retired. He was born in Dublin, Ireland to Violet (Noble) and Thomas Doran. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and served on the U.S.S. Richmond, a light cruiser, during the Aleutian Islands campaign. Following his active service, he remained in the Navy Reserves for 31 years, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Fourth Class (CWO4). He was part of the first wave of World War II veterans to attend Hunter College (CCNY). Upon graduation with a degree in English, he was employed by the American Automobile Association (AAA). He went on to become corporate travel manager at J.C. Penney and Thomas J. Lipton corporate offices. He was a founding member and President of the National Passenger Traffic Association (NPTA).
During his retirement he was active with the Northvale V.F.W. and, after moving to Vero Beach, was involved with the Navy League. He was predeceased by his first wife Lydia Krause Doran, his brother William Doran and wife Eileen, and his beloved daughter Patricia Doran Malone and son-in-law Richard Malone. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Pauline Binetti Doran. Loving father of Thomas and wife Rachela, Iris Iozzia and husband Robert, and Roger and wife Karen. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Allison, Erica, and Brian. Dear brother-in-law of Daniel Binetti and wife Christine. Cecil is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Cecil enjoyed the traveling he did with Pauline. They visited many parts of the U.S. and Europe as well. Cecil possessed a keen Irish sense of humor and was well-liked by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 5, 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale (201-767-3050).
The family would like to thank the V.N.A. Hospice of Vero Beach and the Veterans Administration for their compassionate care of Cecil during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to V.N.A. Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.
