Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Rutherford - Cecil "Bill" W. Michaud 93, of Rutherford formerly of Clifton passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born in Millinocket, Maine to the late William and Mabel Michaud. Before retiring, Bill was a machinist. Beloved husband of Anna C. Michaud and the late Stephanie Michaud. Devoted father of Ronald Michaud and his late wife Andrea and the late Thomas Michaud and his late wife Barbara. Step-father of Joanna Kosakowski (Linda), Joseph Kosakowski (Susan), John Kosakowski (Linda), Judith Cerracchio (Nick) and Jeanmarie Hennessy (Dennis). Dear brother of Cecile Frey and the late William, Thomas, Madeline, Mary Lou Miezeiwski. Loving grandfather of Allison, Emily, Tammy, Daniel, Jennifer, Jackie, Jamie, Jodie, Nicholas, Judiann, Ryan, James, Caroline, Julianna, Kevin, Joseph and the late Thomas, Jr. Cherished great grandfather of nine great grandchildren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, February 16th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 9:30 AM. Entombment following at Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson. Visitation Friday, February 15th from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
