|
|
Cecilia (Mits-Szilvassy) Wos
Spring Hill, FL - Cecilia (Mits-Szilvassy) Wos, age 84, of Spring Hill, FL passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born and raised in Magyarpolany, Hungary, she immigrated to the United States in 1956 settling in Paterson and became a beautician. She resided in West Paterson for 40 years before moving to Florida 22 years ago. Mrs. Wos was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure R.C. Church in Paterson and St. Theresa R.C. Church in Spring Hill, FL. Cecilia enjoyed playing golf and Mahjong.
Beloved wife of the late William Wos. Loving and devoted mother of Nicholas Szilvassy and wife Lori, Marika LoBue and husband Raymond, Steven Szilvassy, and step-mother of Cynthia Wos. Cherished grandmother of Christina, Steven, James, Ashley and Ryan Szilvassy and Gabrielle LoBue.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, April 28, 2019, 3-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019, 9:30 am at Church of the Annunciation, West 50 Midland Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cecilia to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com