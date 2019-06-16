|
|
Cecilie Koch
Clifton - Cecilie Koch, 92 of Clifton, NJ and formerly of Milford, PA passed away Sunday June 9, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ. The daughter of Josef and Walburga (Gromer) Bainder she was born July 11, 1926 in Zaunmühle, Germany. She was married to the late Anton Koch.
Cecilie leaves behind her son Walter Koch; daughters Inge Nolan and Christine Koch; brother Werner; sisters Maria and Elisabeth; grandchildren Lauren, LeeAnn and Johanna and great grandchildren Alyssa, Julianna, Roman and Mason.
She was predeceased by her son Hermann Koch; brothers Josef and Hermann and sister Berta.
A private funeral mass and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).