Cecily Zerbe
Cecily Swabb Zerbe formerly of Ridgewood, NJ and most recently of Wesley Chapel, FL passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born December 31, 1927 in Erie PA., the daughter of Frank Swabb and Ethel Duffy Swabb. Due to the Great Depression, her parents relocated to Hazelton, PA. where she grew up. She met Edward B. Zerbe on a blind date and they married December 30, 1950. They were married for 69 years. Ed still resides in Wesley Chapel, Fl.
Cecily is predeceased by her brother James in 2000 and her daughter, Allison who died in 1972 at age seven. She is survived by 4 Sons who all graduated from Ridgewood High School. Brennan Zerbe and wife Marilyn of Mill Valley, CA, Robert Zerbe and wife Kathryn of Crisfield, MD, John Zerbe and spouse Ryan of Omaha, NE, Douglas Zerbe and wife Valinda of Wesley Chapel, FL. There are three Grandchildren: Gavin and Devon Zerbe, Erica Murphy-Zerbe and husband Patrick.
Cecily was a devoted lifelong Catholic and the Sisters of Mercy provided her education at both Mount St. Mary Academy in Watchung, NJ and at Georgian Court College, where she was President of the Debate Society. Cecily graduated in 1949 with a B.S. degree in both English and Merchandising. Cecily then attended New York University School of Commerce at the Graduate School of Retailing earning an M.S. in Retailing in 1950. Always a thirst for knowledge, Cecily took courses throughout her life including Art History, Calligraphy, Total Immersion French Classes, the Dead Sea Scrolls, Bible studies, Jazz and Upholstery. On the due date of her fourth child, she hauled out her completed upholstered wing chair.
Cecily was a bridge player, tennis buff and golfer, and hit a hole-in-one in 2000. Ed & Cecily were active members in the Upper Ridgewood Tennis Club and the Ridgewood Country Club. The Zerbe Family were members of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Ridgewood, NJ.
Cecily was a self-described Genealogy "buff" tracing her forebearers back to the 1600s, without the aid of internet services. A book was published reflecting her research.
Cecily often acknowledged how blessed her life was, and that her greatest joy was her four "boys." Her husband Ed was a corporate executive, which required several family moves. Cecily made friends from all over, which she enjoyed for decades. She was a successful Sales Representative for Lederle Laboratories, a pharmaceutical division of America Cyanamide for some years while three sons attended college. Her real career was her family.
Resided: Ridgewood, NJ 1965 - 1995, Hilton Head Island, SC 1995 - 2002, Wesley Chapel, FL 2002 - 2020
Most recently, Cecily was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Tampa, FL where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. There will be a Memorial Service at St Mark's on Cross Creek Blvd in Tampa planned for July and then in Ridgewood at Mount Carmel Church sometime thereafter. Cecily's cremains will be interred in the family plot at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Café, a non-denominational café that feeds the homeless would be appreciated. P.O. Box 320146 Tampa, FL 33679. Cecily and Ed served there as volunteers for several years.