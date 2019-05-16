Services
East Hanover - Celeste E. (Cernero) Bruccalero 71 of East Hanover died Wednesday May 8, 2019. Born in Newark she resided in Belleville before moving to East Hanover 45 years ago. Celeste was a teacher in the Belleville School System for 39 years prior to her retirement in 2010. She was a member the National, NJ, & Belleville Education Associations. Celeste was a member of the Calvary Temple in Wayne. She was queen of the Red Hat Society Chapter "Mademoiselle de Chapeaux Rogue. Celeste is predeceased by her husband Francesco. She is survived by her son Frank Jr. of East Hanover, by a grandson Blaize, and by a sister Patrice Hermes and husband Gilbert of Belleville. Funeral services were held earlier this week at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated. hancliffehomeforfunerals.com
