Celia (Cioletti) Batelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Celia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celia Batelli (Cioletti)

Wayne - Celia Batelli (Cioletti), 96 of Wayne, and Baca Raton, Florida died peacefully of natural causes on May 7, 2020. Born in Alberta, Pennsylvania, the family eventually moved to East Paterson, New Jersey where she spent her formative years.

After graduating Lodi High School, Celia worked for Allen B. Dumont as his secretary.

Hearing her call of duty, she enlisted in the Army during World War Il. She was a Corporal stationed at the 321st Army Air Force Base in California, where she was a nurse's assistant for the wounded soldiers. She wrote many hand written letters to wives, mothers, and families on their behalves. She returned to her family after being honorably discharged.

She met her husband, Joseph S. Batelli, in 1952 and they married in 1954. Celia helped her husband as a bookkeeper for his company, Batelli Electrical Contractors, before becoming a mother of two sons. She enjoyed many years with her family at their home on Long Beach Island, where she enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and swimming. Her favorite pastime was reading a nice mystery or romance novel on her deck looking out at the ocean. But her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Celia is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph S. Batelli, her son Louis J. Batelli, and her daughters-in-laws Erika and Monica Batelli. She is predeceased by her son, Joseph S. Batelli Jr. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel- 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fidelian's of America- 219 Manchester Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508. www.marroccos.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved