Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Celia Kearney

Celia Kearney Obituary
Celia Kearney

Lyndhurst - Celia (nee Sheridan) Kearney, 86, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Beloved wife of Luke Kearney. Loving mother of Celia Ann Kearney of Lyndhurst and the late James Kearney. Dear sister of Kathleen Kane of Point Pleasant, Francis Sheridan of England and the late Michael Joseph and John Sheridan. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kearney was born in Ireland and came to New York in October 1952. She lived in New York for 20 years before moving to Lyndhurst.

Funeral Friday 10 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 11 AM Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 1600 Route 22 East, Union NJ 07083. To send condolences go to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
