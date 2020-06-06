Celia Siegel
Celia Siegel

Franklin Lakes - Celia Siegel, 90, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin Siegel (2016) and cherished daughter of the late Esther and Theodore Zimmerman. Loving mother of Carol Kurtzer (William), Laurie Levine (Daniel) and predeceased by her daughter Robin. Also survived by her sister Beatrice and brother Gerard. Adoring Grandmother of Richard Kurtzer (Jennifer), Allison Cantor (Robert), Rachel Green (Nathan) and Michael Levine, as well as Great Grandmother of Asher, Ellie, Milo, Mason and Leni.

Celia was born in Chicago, raised in Brooklyn and resided most of her life in Englewood Cliffs with her husband Marty, of 66 years. She devoted her life to raising her family and working alongside her husband in building a successful packaging machinery manufacturing business. In her work, family and anywhere she was present, Celia brought joy and love to everyone around her. She loved to sing Broadway and popular songs of the 1930s and 40s, and she knew all the words. This brought unending smiles to anyone lucky enough to hear her. Her radiant spirit will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Memorial contributions in her name can be made to the JCC on the Palisades or the Wyckoff YMCA.

Services will be held in private under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
